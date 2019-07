Have to give a big shout to the man who changed the face of the urban play game, & that would be your man Tyler Perry! I remember when they were selling this mans DVD’s in the barbershops…..the bootlegs! Hahaha!!! I was like “Who is this cat?” It’s like he came out of nowhere, but he (& his ‘Madea’ character) definitely put a stamp on the game & continues to do so! So Happy Birthday Tyler, keep doin’ your thing!

