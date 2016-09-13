The team behind Tupac‘s All Eyez on Me biopic recognized the 20th anniversary of the legendary rapper’s death by releasing another trailer.
The one-minute, 42-second clip features Pac’s mom, Afeni Shakur, played by Danai Gurira, giving him words of wisdom and warning him about the bullseye on his back because he is a leader of culture.
Tupac, played by Demetrius Shipp, Jr., says words that are all too familiar, “Cops kill innocent black folk every day and [Vice President] Quayle’s coming after me? But I’m used to people coming at me. This sh*t been happening my whole life.”
What follows is an array of images from Pac’s life, including a shot of his iconic “Thug Life” tattoo through a prison jumpsuit, FBI raids, and shoot-outs in the street.
While the movie has hit several legal snags, the producers behind the biopic are now aiming for a November release date. Watch the latest trailer up top.
SOURCE: YouTube | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty, Instagram
10 Books That Inspired Tupac Shakur
1. 'The Art of War' by Sun Tzu1 of 10
2. 'The Confessions of Nat Turner' by William Styron2 of 10
3. 'Sisterhood is Powerful: An Anthology of Writings from the Women's Liberation Movement' by Robin Morgan3 of 10
4. 'Nostradamus: The Millennium and Beyond by Peter Lorie4 of 10
5. 'Native Son' by Richard Wright5 of 10
6. 'Black Like Me' by John Howard Griffin6 of 10
7. 'And Still I Rise' by Maya Angelou7 of 10
8. '1984' by George Orwell8 of 10
9. 'Thoughts and Meditations' by Khalil Gibran9 of 10
10. 'The Screenwriter's Workbook' by Syd Field10 of 10
Here’s A New Trailer For Tupac’s ‘All Eyez on Me’ Biopic was originally published on theurbandaily.com