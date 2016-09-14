CLOSE
Here’s A New Trailer For Tupac’s ‘All Eyez on Me’ Biopic

The team behind Tupac's All Eyez on Me biopic recognized the 20th anniversary of the legendary rapper's death by releasing another trailer.

The one-minute, 42-second clip features Pac’s mom, Afeni Shakur, played by Danai Gurira, giving him words of wisdom and warning him about the bullseye on his back because he is a leader of culture.

Tupac, played by Demetrius Shipp, Jr., says words that are all too familiar, “Cops kill innocent black folk every day and [Vice President] Quayle’s coming after me? But I’m used to people coming at me. This sh*t been happening my whole life.”

What follows is an array of images from Pac’s life, including a shot of his iconic “Thug Life” tattoo through a prison jumpsuit, FBI raids, and shoot-outs in the street.

While the movie has hit several legal snags, the producers behind the biopic are now aiming for a November release date. Watch the latest trailer up top.

SOURCE: YouTube | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty, Instagram

afeni shakur , tupac

