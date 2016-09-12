Janet Jackson Is Not In Control Anymore…The Baby Is!

Janet Jackson once sang about being in control, but not anymore! Her unborn baby is calling the shots now. Her doctors have ordered her to bed rest. Sources told E! that the doctored order bed rest was after Janet experienced some complications. However, she is okay now and doing well!

This is Janet’s first baby – that we know of. There are reports that possibly Janet has an adult child. When the announcement of her pregnancy was made Janet’s ex said they had a love child. We’ve not seen nor heard tale of such, but …

We can’t wait to see the baby and how Ms. Jackson snatches that body back after she delivers.

MORE JANET JACKSON:

Tito Jackson Exposes His Sister Janet!

These Celebs Took A Page Out Of Janet Jackson’s Style Book

50 Fabulous Photos of Janet Jackson