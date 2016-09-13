Listen: Sir The Baptist – “What We Got” (Feat. Donald Lawrence)

“If I could be anything, I want to be / The little engine in the hood / If I could show you anything, I’d show you that / My hood was once all good,” Sir The Baptist gleams on the opening of his latest release.
“What We Got” is an ode to Chicago and the hundreds who were killed this year. Things are rough, but Chi-Town’s still standing, and Sir is here to provide his community with an uplifting reminder.
The second single from his forthcoming debut album, the song is assisted by Grammy-winning songwriter and producer Donald Lawrence. It’s the follow-up track to “Raise Hell,” which racked up millions of Spotify listens, and even caught the ear of Jay Z.
“While I was performing ‘Heaven’ at Made in America, I saw a golf cart pull up during the set,” he told XXL. “I didn’t pay too much attention to it. By the time the set was done, the entire crowd was singing ‘Heaven.’ I walked off behind the stage to head back to the dressing room and Jay Z walked right up to me and said, ‘Sir, I love your story and I’m following you. Congratulations on a great set.’ I told him that I have been following him since I was a kid and was a fan my entire life. And thank you for getting me through my roughest times.”
Sir goes on to explain that though he’s the son of a preacher, Jay Z has always been an inspiration.
“As a preacher’s kid, I wasn’t supposed to be into secular music,” he continued. “But Jay Z spoke to my soul. I was blessed in my lifetime to preach to my idol and get the greatest offering in return — encouragement. Meeting Jay Z was the reassurance I needed to know that I can do/got this. As a preacher’s kid, I’ve seen and heard a lot. All I want to do is share the word, the truth, and lift others up through my music and that is exactly what I am planning to do with PK.”
Listen to the official audio for “What We Got” above.
Read our AFROPUNK interview with Sir The Baptist.
SOURCE: XXL, Instagram, YouTube | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty
Listen: Sir The Baptist – “What We Got” (Feat. Donald Lawrence) was originally published on theurbandaily.com