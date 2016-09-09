CLOSE
Chrisette Michele’s Fiance Throws Surprise Engagement Party

Over Labor Day weekend Chrisette Michele‘s fiance, Douglas Ellison threw her an all white surprise engagement party! In what he dubbed the #BecomingMrsEllison party, the singer’s manager flew out the family and friends of his wife-to-be.

Chrisette took to Instagram to share the good news.

Yesterday I landed in NY and Mr. Biggs had arranged a HUGE surprise engagement party for me! | My friends from childhood, cousins, aunts uncles, mom n dad & my loving were there dancing and laughing the day & night away dressed in all white! | I love you with all my heart @biggs4k … You went ALL OUT. It doesn’t get better than you. | @myxfusions Thank you for loosening my mom & mom in law up!!! ❤️❤️❤️ Count Down to #BecomingMrsEllison 📷: @shes_soritzy

Check out photos and video from the Myx Moscato sponsored event below.

Congratulations Chrisette!

(Photo Source: Instagram)

Chrisette Michele’s Fiance Throws Surprise Engagement Party was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

