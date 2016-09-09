Over Labor Day weekend Chrisette Michele‘s fiance, Douglas Ellison threw her an all white surprise engagement party! In what he dubbed the #BecomingMrsEllison party, the singer’s manager flew out the family and friends of his wife-to-be.
Chrisette took to Instagram to share the good news.
Yesterday I landed in NY and Mr. Biggs had arranged a HUGE surprise engagement party for me! | My friends from childhood, cousins, aunts uncles, mom n dad & my loving were there dancing and laughing the day & night away dressed in all white! | I love you with all my heart @biggs4k … You went ALL OUT. It doesn’t get better than you. | @myxfusions Thank you for loosening my mom & mom in law up!!! ❤️❤️❤️ Count Down to #BecomingMrsEllison : @shes_soritzy
Check out photos and video from the Myx Moscato sponsored event below.
Congratulations Chrisette!
2016: The Year of Celeb Births, Pregnancies, Engagements, & Weddings
(Photo Source: Instagram)
Chrisette Michele’s Fiance Throws Surprise Engagement Party was originally published on blackamericaweb.com