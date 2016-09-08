CLOSE
National
Home

Johnny Depp Will Play Detective Who Investigated Biggie & Tupac Murders In New Thriller

The actor will play the late L.A. detective Russell Poole, who investigated the death of the two hip-hop icons toward the end of the 1990s.

0 reads
Leave a comment

premiere of Disney's 'Alice Through The Looking Glass'

Known for completely immersing himself into his characters, actor Johnny Depp‘s latest role is sure to be one of his most fascinating yet.

According to The Playlist, Johnny has just signed on to star as a detective investigating the murders of rappers Biggie and Tupac in Brad Furman‘s Labyrinth, an adaptation of the book published in 2002.

The source also states Johnny will play the late L.A. detective Russell Poole, who investigated the death of the two hip-hop icons toward the end of the 1990s. He was a rising star within the Los Angeles Police Department, and accused a fellow officer of being involved in the rappers’ murders. While he hit plenty of dead ends, he tireless work uncovered corruption within the LAPD.

tupac biggie side by side

Poole’s work on the cases was detailed in the book written by Randall Sullivan. With Furman, who directed this summer’s The Infiltrator, and the eclectic Johnny, the adaptation is in good hands.

Labyrinth is currently being packaged for this year’s Toronto International Film Festival, so more news should surface soon.

SOURCE: The Playlist | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

SEE MORE ON TUD:

Is The New ‘Space Jam’ Movie Doomed?

Harriet Tubman Movie ‘Harriet’ In The Works

The Best Movies & Shows To Watch As Autumn Approaches

10 photos Launch gallery

The Best Movies & Shows To Watch As Autumn Approaches

Continue reading The Best Movies & Shows To Watch As Autumn Approaches

The Best Movies & Shows To Watch As Autumn Approaches

Johnny Depp Will Play Detective Who Investigated Biggie & Tupac Murders In New Thriller was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Biggie , Brad Furman , johnny depp , Randall Sullivan , Russell Poole , tupac

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Not A Good Thing: The New ‘Lion King’…
 19 hours ago
07.03.19
Press Play: Kevin Hart & The Rock Make…
 3 days ago
07.01.19
Marsai Martin Is The Face Of The People…
 6 days ago
06.28.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close