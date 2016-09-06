The Samsung Galaxy Note 7 was a highly anticipated release for smartphone enthusiasts and especially those who declared themselves to be anti-Apple. But just as soon as the product dropped, the company had to turn around and recall about 2.5 million units of them.

A waterproof design and a beautifully curved screen were just a couple of the new features that had tech-heads itching with excitement. But now, it looks like Samsung enthusiasts will have to wait just a little bit longer. Watch the exclusive video above to hear Beyonce break down that and other tech news in the latest edition of Techie Tuesday!

Get the latest on tech, gadgets, and apps here and listen to Techie Tuesday on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show”!

Why Samsung Recalled Their Highly Anticipated Galaxy Note 7 [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com