Jerry Heller, the force behind the rise of the powerful group N.W.A. and also the alleged culprit to the demise of the group, passed away over the weekend.

Radio host Big Greg in Detroit on 107.5 “The Morning Heat” asked Ice Cube how he felt about it. Cube appeared to be unconcerned about the loss.

Ice Cube Could Care Less About Jerry Heller’s Death was originally published on kissrichmond.com

King Tutt Posted September 6, 2016

Also On 105.3 RnB: