Colin Kaepernick now has more people to keep him company while he sits during the national anthem.

Yesterday was the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks final preseason game, and all eyes were on Kaepernick as he took a seat during the patriotic moment. But people were surprised when teammate Eric Reid and Seattle Seahawk Jeremy Lane sat out as well in response to strained race relations in America, specifically against African-Americans.

Kaepernick takes a knee during anthem. Joined by Eric Reid. pic.twitter.com/xNU5eaPr9x — Ahmed Fareed (@AhmedFareedCSN) September 2, 2016

The two teams are known to be bitter rivals, but the Lane didn’t hesitate to support Kaepernick.

This is an @AP_NFL picture of #Seahawks CB Jeremy Lane sitting in protest during the national anthem tonight pic.twitter.com/AKOltqYJrt — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 2, 2016

“It’s something I plan to keep on doing until justice is being served,” Lane told reporters after the game.

Seahawk Coach Pete Carroll even sees the importance of the controversial actions:

“Our team has been working at it and we’ve been in the process of communicating about a lot of stuff right now. That was an individual thing, but I’m really proud of the progress that we’re making in the conversation and I look forward to continue it with our guys,” he said Thursday night.

With the official NFL season kicking off Thursday, September 8, more players are sure to make their stance clear.

SOURCE: USA Today | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty, Twitter

SEE MORE ON TUD:

Cam Newton Talks Super Bowl Loss & Says America Is ‘Beyond’ Race In New GQ Interview

Will Smith Talks Portraying Barack Obama In A Biopic & Race Relations In America

Two More NFL Players Join Colin Kaepernick In His National Anthem Protest was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Bruce Goodwin II Posted September 2, 2016

Also On 105.3 RnB: