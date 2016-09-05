CLOSE
Childish Gambino Shares New 4-Minute Promo For FX Series ‘Atlanta’

Watch the clip, which is backed by Rihanna's "Same Ol' Mistakes."

September 6 just can’t seem to come quick enough.

Donald Glover‘s new show, Atlanta, is set to premiere on FX in just a few days, and he’s just shared a new promo. At nearly four minutes long, it’s the longest promo Childish Gambino‘s has released and gives a glimpse into the show’s impressive cinematography.

The premise of the show is described as, “Two cousins work through the Atlanta music scene in order to better their lives and the lives of their families.”

Featuring a cameo from Atlanta’s own Migos, the video shows a short clip of Gambino’s character, named Earnest “Earn” Marks, who is a failed artist and has returned to his hometown. Upon his arrival, he finds out his cousin, Paper Boi, is a rapper on the rise. Seeing an opening for an opportunity, Gambino wants to manage him.

Watch the clip, which is backed by Rihanna‘s “Same Ol’ Mistakes,” up top.

