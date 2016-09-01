CLOSE
Usher Explains Why “Hands Of Stone” Filmmakers Asked Him To Play Sugar Ray Leonard [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Usher talks about playing Sugar Ray Leonard in the new film “Hands Of Stone,” why the people behind the film approached him with the script, and the steps he took before making the final decision to accept the role, which he then went on to spend about a year preparing for. He explains why he saw the script and realized it was “more than just a boxing film.”  Plus, he recalls meeting Sugar Ray Leonard and his family, and receiving their support throughout the process of making the film.

He also talks about the parallels he noticed between today’s Black Lives Matter movement, and the activist struggle in Sugar Ray Leonard’s time. Click on the audio player to hear more of this exclusive interview, on the The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Hear more cool conversations on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” right here, and listen live weekdays from 6-10 am E/5-9 am C!

Usher Explains Why “Hands Of Stone” Filmmakers Asked Him To Play Sugar Ray Leonard [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

biopic , Boxing , film , hands of stone , interview , sugar ray leonard , usher

Photos
