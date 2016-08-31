A mother thought it was fun to have her 4 yr-old son thrown from a 27 foot bridge into the river below. The video has gone viral and is now in the hands of authorities for investigation.

Should this mother be charged for putting this child’s life in danger?

4 Yr-Old Thrown From 27 Ft. Bridge For Fun!!! (Video) was originally published on kissrichmond.com