0 reads Leave a comment
A mother thought it was fun to have her 4 yr-old son thrown from a 27 foot bridge into the river below. The video has gone viral and is now in the hands of authorities for investigation.
Should this mother be charged for putting this child’s life in danger?
Who’s That? Shocking Plastic Surgery Transformations
15 photos Launch gallery
Who’s That? Shocking Plastic Surgery Transformations
1. Nip and TuckSource: 1 of 15
2. Lil KimSource: 2 of 15
3. Kelly RowlandSource: 3 of 15
4. MadonnaSource: 4 of 15
5. CherSource: 5 of 15
6. Joan RiversSource: 6 of 15
7. TinySource: 7 of 15
8. Jennifer LopezSource: 8 of 15
9. NeNe LeakesSource: 9 of 15
10. La Toya JacksonSource: 10 of 15
11. Michael JacksonSource: 11 of 15
12. Wendy WilliamsSource: 12 of 15
13. Tamar BraxtonSource: 13 of 15
14. Toni BraxtonSource: 14 of 15
15. Julie ChenSource: 15 of 15
4 Yr-Old Thrown From 27 Ft. Bridge For Fun!!! (Video) was originally published on kissrichmond.com
comments – add yours