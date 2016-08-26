Hope Solo Suspended For Six Months After Calling Swedish Soccer Team ‘Cowards’

With all the controversy surrounding Ryan Lochte, it looks like another U.S. athlete has landed themselves in hot water.

Earlier this month, soccer goalie Hope Solo got upset after losing a qualifying match to Sweden and called the opposing team “a bunch of cowards” and said the best team did not win. Because of her actions, she was handed a six month suspension.

The U.S. Soccer President Sunil Gulati released the following statement:

“The comments by Hope Solo after the match against Sweden during the 2016 Olympics were unacceptable and do not meet the standard of conduct we require from our National Team players. Beyond the athletic arena, and beyond the results, the Olympics celebrate and represent the ideals of fair play and respect. We expect all of our representatives to honor those principles, with no exceptions.

“Taking into consideration the past incidents involving Hope, as well as the private conversations we’ve had requiring her to conduct herself in a manner befitting a U.S. National Team member, U.S. Soccer determined this is the appropriate disciplinary action.”

This isn’t the first issue Solo, 35, has had during her professional career as she involved a domestic violence incident with her nephew back in 2014. She later served a 30-day suspension for that incident.

Not only has she been banned for six months, but her team contract has been terminated. After getting the news in person, she released the following statement:

Hope Solo's response to SI on her suspension. pic.twitter.com/Y5E5KcrECo — Grant Wahl (@GrantWahl) August 25, 2016

