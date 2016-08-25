Martin Lawrence Is Set To Air His First Stand-Up Special In 14 Years

Martin Lawrence hasn’t been in the spotlight for a few years, but fresh off his recent stand-up tour, he’s ready to headline a Showtime comedy special.

Debuting September 9, Martin Lawrence Doin’ Time: Uncut was filmed earlier this year in Los Angeles and will feature the legendary comedian talking about “everything from sex and relationships to President Obama, Bill Cosby, Hollywood, and more.”

It seems like Martin, 51, is plotting a big return because he also is set to appear in the much-anticipated third film in the Bad Boy series due out in 2018. His most recent TV role was alongside Frasier star Kelsey Grammer in 2014’s short-lived FX comedy Partners.

If Martin’s latest stand-up special is anything like his 2002’s Runteldat and 1994’s You So Crazy, it’s going to be a hit.

SOURCE: Variety | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

Bruce Goodwin II Posted August 25, 2016

