Los Angeles Declares August 24 As ‘Kobe Bryant Day’

Today marks Kobe Bryant‘s 38th birthday.

And what do you give the man who has everything, including a new $100 million business? Los Angeles saw it fit that the city name a day, August 24, after him. The date commemorates the two jersey numbers he wore as a Laker: 8 and 24.

L.A. City Councilman Jose Huizar said this of the city’s new holiday:

“‘Kobe Bryant Day’ is the City of Los Angeles’ way of thanking him for his single-minded dedication to excellence, the fans and the entire City and region of Los Angeles. For 20 years, we were all the beneficiaries of Kobe’s incredible talent and legendary work ethic, and on 8-24 we’ll gather to say, ‘Thank you, Mamba.’”

It makes sense. After all, Kobe dedicated his entire career to the Lakers and the city the organization calls home. He brought the city 20 years of excitement and five memorable championships within two eras. It’s safe to say Kobe’s had a pretty eventful retirement so far, and he’s probably not complaining.

Long live the Black Mamba.

