Nike Unveils The Kobe 11 ‘Mambacurial’

Not only did Kobe Bryant just get a day named after him by the city of Los Angeles and start a multmillion dollar company, but his Nike Kobe 11’s are getting the “Mambacurial” treatment.

Since Kobe joined the swoosh just over a decade ago, he’s received his own signature sneaker every year. And lately, aside from the slew of general release colors, there’s also the Mambacurials that pay more homage to Kobe than usual. The Kobe 11 ditches the high top we saw in the previous model for a sleek, low-cut, giving the shoe a more casual look as well as ultimate flexibility while on the court. With the Kobe 11 being the last signature shoe Kobe will ever wear in an NBA game, this one had to be special.

This year’s special homage colorway praises Kobe’s soccer past and his favorite team, FC Barcelona, as it mixes red and blue throughout the Flyknit upper. There’s even a patch on the heel that’s similar to a soccer club’s logo.

The Nike Kobe 11 Mambacurial is expected to release globally at select Nike retailers on September 8.

Posted August 24, 2016

