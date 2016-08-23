CLOSE
sports
HomeSports

Darryl Strawberry Fears His Former Teammate Doc Gooden Is A ‘Complete Junkie-Addict’

Let's hope Gooden will get the help he needs.

0 reads
Leave a comment

Arizona Diamondbacks v New York Mets

After years of struggling with drug addiction, Darryl Strawberry just wants to help his good friend and former Mets teammate Doc Gooden get clean.

Strawberry, 54, recently came to the conclusion that Gooden, 51, might be using again after he missed an appearance the two of them had at a WFAN radio event in New York City.

It’s really, really, really tough to sit here and just know that he was supposed to be here, too, and he’s not here,” Strawberry said at the event.

Strawberry reached out to John Harper of the New York Daily News to speak on Gooden’s struggles with cocaine.

I have to try something before he’s dead,” Strawberry told the newspaper.

He’s a complete junkie-addict. I’ve been trying behind the scenes to talk to him and get him to go for help, but he won’t listen. He thinks he can manipulate and BS his way through everything. His son called me to beg me to help his dad before he dies. The condition Doc is in, it’s bad, it’s horrible. It’s like cocaine poison. I feel like I’ve got to get it out there because nobody else is doing anything to help him, and it might be the only way to stop him,” he continued.

Gooden eventually responded late this weekend, saying he was fine and is planning to “regroup and address his health” immediately:

Strawberry and Gooden’s drug use during their time as New York Mets was well documented in the duos 30 for 30, which covered the rise and fall of the storied franchise in the 1980s.

Let’s hope Gooden will get the help he needs.

SOURCE: NY Daily News | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty, Twitter

SEE MORE ON TUD:

New York Mets Legend Darryl Strawberry Says He Used To Have Sex During Games

Arsenio Hall Sues Sinead O’Connor For Alleging He Sold Prince Drugs

Darryl Strawberry Fears His Former Teammate Doc Gooden Is A ‘Complete Junkie-Addict’ was originally published on theurbandaily.com

darryl strawberry , doc gooden

Also On 105.3 RnB:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Not A Good Thing: The New ‘Lion King’…
 24 hours ago
07.03.19
Press Play: Kevin Hart & The Rock Make…
 3 days ago
07.01.19
Marsai Martin Is The Face Of The People…
 6 days ago
06.28.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close