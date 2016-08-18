Kobe Bryant Talks About His New Beard & Still Wanting To Be Involved In The Lakers

Since retiring from the NBA back in April, Kobe Bryant has kept things pretty low-key, but recently caught up with TWC Sports to talk about what he’s been up to and how he plans to help the Lakers going forward.

First off, fans will immediately notice that since Bryant hung up his jersey for the last time, he’s decided to grow a beard. “I feel good just to be able to grow some kind of hair since I can’t grow none on my head anymore. I can grow some on my face … I just call it the retired caveman look,” the 37-year-old said.

Despite being retired and growing a beard, Bryant’s not leaving the game completely. He’s even been texting some members on Team USA’s Olympic basketball team like Kyrie Irving and Harrison Barnes. He’s got faith in his squad that they’ll bring home the gold, despite the close games the team’s been having.

As for the Lakers? Bryant is still down to help out anyway he can:

“I would love to come by. I’ve spoken with Luke [Walton] several times, [Brian] Shaw as well. I let the players know that I’m always around, man. I’m always around. If they wanna come out, and work out, wake up early in the morning to work out, walk them through some things.”

A veteran like Bryant in the locker room, who’s filled with knowledge and wisdom, is always great to have around.

Watch the rest of the basketball great’s latest interview up top.

