Autistic Fan Who Impersonated Michael Jordan Gets Call & Gifts From His Airness

Just like Mike.

Months ago, a video surfaced on Twitter of a man named Jeffrey Harrison playing a game a pick-up basketball. He wore the entire 1990s Chicago Bulls getup and it instantly went viral. While he isn’t hitting fade-away jumpers like his idol Michael Jordan, his outfit was always on point.

Look who I caught up with. Got some help tracking down Jeffrey Harrison aka CDA MJ. Great guy and he can play! pic.twitter.com/0ijRGf5txX — Darnay Tripp (@DarnayTripp) July 11, 2016

Well, word must’ve got back to Jordan himself as he recently called Harrison and thanked him for being a huge fan and donning the outfit with pride. Aside from getting to speak to the NBA legend, Harrison also got a box full of Jordan sneakers and clothing.

Michael Jordan sent two boxes of gear to Jeffrey Harrison after seeing video of him playing hoops in his MJ uniform. pic.twitter.com/ZV0c7KpJcQ — Darnay Tripp (@DarnayTripp) August 12, 2016

Harrison opened his gifts to also find a personal message from his Airness.

“Continue to believe in yourself, play hard and always remember to enjoy the game,” Jordan wrote.

Jeffrey reading his letter from MJ. So amazing. pic.twitter.com/a8vUdpH64B — Darnay Tripp (@DarnayTripp) August 12, 2016

Idaho news station KREM 2 contacted Jordan’s manager following Harrison’s July 4 pickup game in Coeur d’Alene that showed him donning the classic MJ look: the matching white-and-red Bulls shorts and jersey, along with the calf sleeve and forearm sweatband.

Harrison, who is autistic, is unable to work and spends much of his time on the local basketball courts, perfecting his moves.

Now we know Harrison is going to stay fresh on the court. And who wouldn’t want to have Michael Jordan as a fan?

SOURCE: Esquire | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty, Twitter

MORE ON TUD:

Sam Perkins Says Bobby Knight Made Michael Jordan Cry During The 1984 Olympics

Michael Jordan Donates $5 Million To African-American Museum

Michael Jordan Breaks Silence On Police Brutality With Heartfelt Statement

Autistic Fan Who Impersonated Michael Jordan Gets Call & Gifts From His Airness was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Bruce Goodwin II Posted August 17, 2016

Also On 105.3 RnB: