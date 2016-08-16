CLOSE
Watch The ‘Hidden Figures’ Trailer Explore How Three Black Women Saved NASA

These women are truly inspiring.

When Aldis Hodge came through to promote the season finale of Underground, he told us about a movie called Hidden Figures starring Janelle Monae, Taraji P. Henson, and Octavia Spencer. Well, now the first trailer is out and it debuted during the Olympics.

In this new trailer, you get a glimpse at the first three Black women to work for NASA. This incredible untold story focuses on Katherine Johnson (played by Taraji P. Henson), Dorothy Vaughn (played by Octavia Spencer), and Mary Jackson, (played by Janelle Monae). These three brilliant African-American women shook things up at NASA, and served as the brains behind one of the greatest operations in history: the launch of astronaut John Glenn into orbit, a stunning achievement that restored the nation’s confidence, turned around the Space Race, and galvanized the world.

Check out the trailer and be sure to catch the movie this winter to see the story of these three amazing Black women.

