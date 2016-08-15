CLOSE
Trump’s Ban On Certain Media Outlets Maybe Lifted At Rallies [VIDEO]

Republican Presidential Nominee said certain media outlets on his blacklist can attend his rallies like everyone else. This means no media credentials

During “Fox News Sunday” Donald Trump’s running mate, Republican Indiana Governor Mike Pence, said the campaign may end the bans on certain media outlets from campaign events. Republican Presidential nominee Donald Trump’s campaign barred outlets like “The Washington Post”, “Politico” and “The Huffington Post” from receiving press credentials to Trump’s events.

