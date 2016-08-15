Trump’s Ban On Certain Media Outlets Maybe Lifted At Rallies [VIDEO]

0 reads Leave a comment
Republican Presidential Nominee said certain media outlets on his blacklist can attend his rallies like everyone else. This means no media credentials
During “Fox News Sunday” Donald Trump’s running mate, Republican Indiana Governor Mike Pence, said the campaign may end the bans on certain media outlets from campaign events. Republican Presidential nominee Donald Trump’s campaign barred outlets like “The Washington Post”, “Politico” and “The Huffington Post” from receiving press credentials to Trump’s events.
Sheryl Underwood Women's Empowerment 2014
21 photos Launch gallery
Sheryl Underwood Women's Empowerment 2014
1. Sheryl Underwood Women's Empowerment 2014Source:Amanda Ricks 1 of 21
2. Sheryl Underwood Women's Empowerment 2014Source:Amanda Ricks 2 of 21
3. Sheryl Underwood Women's Empowerment 2014Source:Amanda Ricks 3 of 21
4. Sheryl Underwood Women's Empowerment 2014Source:Amanda Ricks 4 of 21
5. Sheryl Underwood Women's Empowerment 2014Source:Amanda Ricks 5 of 21
6. Sheryl Underwood Women's Empowerment 2014Source:Amanda Ricks 6 of 21
7. Sheryl Underwood Women's Empowerment 2014Source:Amanda Ricks 7 of 21
8. Sheryl Underwood Women's Empowerment 2014Source:Amanda Ricks 8 of 21
9. Sheryl Underwood Women's Empowerment 2014Source:Amanda Ricks 9 of 21
10. Sheryl Underwood Women's Empowerment 2014Source:Amanda Ricks 10 of 21
11. Sheryl Underwood Women's Empowerment 2014Source:Amanda Ricks 11 of 21
12. Sheryl Underwood Women's Empowerment 2014Source:Amanda Ricks 12 of 21
13. Sheryl Underwood Women's Empowerment 2014Source:Amanda Ricks 13 of 21
14. Sheryl Underwood Women's Empowerment 2014Source:Amanda Ricks 14 of 21
15. Sheryl Underwood Women's Empowerment 2014Source:Amanda Ricks 15 of 21
16. Sheryl Underwood Women's Empowerment 2014Source:Amanda Ricks 16 of 21
17. Sheryl Underwood Women's Empowerment 2014Source:Amanda Ricks 17 of 21
18. Sheryl Underwood Women's Empowerment 2014Source:Amanda Ricks 18 of 21
19. Sheryl Underwood Women's Empowerment 2014Source:Amanda Ricks 19 of 21
20. Sheryl Underwood Women's Empowerment 2014Source:Amanda Ricks 20 of 21
21. Sheryl Underwood Women's Empowerment 2014Source:Amanda Ricks 21 of 21
Trump’s Ban On Certain Media Outlets Maybe Lifted At Rallies [VIDEO] was originally published on kissrichmond.com
comments – add yours