Michael Jordan is often revered as one of the most dominant players to ever join the NBA.

But Sam Perkins, an old teammate who played with Michael at UNC and during the 1984 Olympic games, reveals even one of the most talented players of all time gets emotional, too.

During a conversation with Sirius XM’s Above the Rim, Sam says Bobby Knight, who coached the ’84 Olympics basketball squad, made Michael cry after Team USA’s 78-67 quarterfinal win over Germany.

“Bobby Knight, he got after us,” Sam said. “He told Michael that’s the worst he ever played. Now Michael’s going to deny this, but he cried. He cried after the game, because of the fact that Bobby Knight told him, ‘You should apologize to everybody in here.’ I waited for my apology because I thought he was going to actually do it. But he actually cried.”

This was pretty early in Michael’s NBA career, as it was his rookie season. The ’84 games did have a happy ending, though, with Team USA going on to clinch the gold medal. And Michael, 53, would, of course, go on to win six rings and dominate the league for more than a decade.

Listen to Sam’s account of MJ’s emotional moment below:

SOURCE: Bleacher Report | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

Sam Perkins Says Bobby Knight Made Michael Jordan Cry During The 1984 Olympics was originally published on theurbandaily.com