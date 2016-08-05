Black Farmers Encourage Self-Sufficiency

Black farmers make up only 1% of the agriculture industry. Despite years of discrimination and lawsuits, black farmers have forged ahead to create an environment where self-sufficiency in the black community is embraced and food security is a priority. In Charlotte and surrounding communities, the tradition of growing your own food has been almost been completely abandoned. However, efforts to provide direct access to fresh and affordable food, as well as encouraging residents to become self-sufficient in the areas of farming has increased in a big way.

‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland delved into this important issue with Robin Emmons, Founder and Executive Director of ‘Sow Much Good,’ an organization that engages residents to adopt healthy eating habits, as well as advocates for the right of every person to have real food security. Also joining the conversation is Reggie Singleton of the Mecklenburg County Health Department and Founder of the ‘Males Place,’ which provides comprehensive and preventative health educational programs, enrichment experiences and resources necessary for manhood development.

[theplatform account=”BCY3OC” media=”CdJtUCf7cD3k” player=”WNXNlnjPpWz5″]

Ron Holland Posted August 5, 2016

