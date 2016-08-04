CLOSE
sports
HomeSports

Russell Westbrook To Sign $85 Million Contract Extension With OKC Thunder

There's a new king in Oklahoma City.

0 reads
Leave a comment

Oklahoma City Thunder v Golden State Warriors - Game Seven

There’s a new king in Oklahoma City.

With Kevin Durant joining the Golden State WarriorsRussell Westbrook will no longer share the spotlight and will reportedly sign a huge extension deal with OKC.

Yahoo! Sports columnist Adrian Wojnarowski reports Russell will sign a three-year, $85 million contract extension with the Thunder that’ll tack on extra salary this year and add two additional years on his deal, including a player option for 2018-19.

This is great news for any Thunder fan who feared the newfound organization would simply implode after losing Kevin.

While Russell hasn’t given us a thought-provoking response on his partner leaving, his forced laugh says it all. He’s ready to win.

Congrats, Russ, you may have just made KD the most hated man in the NBA by deciding to stick around.

SOURCE: Yahoo Sports | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty, Twitter

SEE MORE TUD STORIES:

Russell Westbrook Reportedly ‘Angry And Hurt’ Over Kevin Durant’s Decision

Days After Losing Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook Loses A Game Of One-On-One To A 7th Grader

Russell Westbrook To Sign $85 Million Contract Extension With OKC Thunder was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Kevin Durant , Russell Westbrook

Also On 105.3 RnB:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Not A Good Thing: The New ‘Lion King’…
 1 day ago
07.03.19
Press Play: Kevin Hart & The Rock Make…
 3 days ago
07.01.19
Marsai Martin Is The Face Of The People…
 6 days ago
06.28.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close