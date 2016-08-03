Suge Knight Allegedly Sent Goons After Eminem At The 2001 Source Awards

Suge Knight is known for his alleged assault attempts and he is currently in prison awaiting trial for hit-and-run incident from January 2015.

Eminem‘s former bodyguard Byron “Big Naz” Williams revealed that Suge once tried to get at the rapper.

In an interview with Murder Master Music Show, Big Naz uncovered what happened at The Source Awards in 2001.

“We were at The Source Awards and we all know historically in the past, The Source Awards, someone always got shot. That was our first encounter with Suge Knight and his henchman. Em was going to his seat. The way they had the seating was all messed up and the bodyguards couldn’t sit with the artists. I think that was by design ’cause I think they really wanted the artists to be able to network with each other, but it also gives people who got beef with other artists to get at them,” he said.

But things soon turned sour when there was suddenly a small crowd around Slim Shady.

“He’s beefing with all these guys in these red shirts,” Big Naz says. Knight is affiliated with the Bloods. “So I come from where I was at, I had to come back around, I noticed Em’s face changing, he’s turning like tomato red. There’s a sea of red guys around him. I had to bust through the middle man and snatch him up. Like, ‘Hey man what the hell’s going on up here?’ This is exactly what they said, ‘Death Row, motherfucker, Death Row.’”

Big Naz speaks more on the situation in his book Shady Business along with plenty of other crazy stories.

Listen to the portion of the interview below:

