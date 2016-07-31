CLOSE
16 Dead In Texas Hot Air Balloon Crash

A hot air balloon caught fire and crashed in a central Texas corn field, killing all 16 people aboard. It’s being reported that the hot air balloon crashed into farmland under a stretch of high-power electrical transmission lines in a field in Lockhart, just 30 miles south of Austin Texas.

