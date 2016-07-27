Bas – “Housewives (Remix)” Feat. Ab-Soul

Dreamville Records meets TDE on this Ab-Soul remix of “Housewives.” The Too High To Riot follow-up finds Bas and Soulo tag-teaming in a back-and-forth of bars. “Warn the people sleeping on the legion,” raps Soulo. “I’m a Dreamvillain talking major keys / Think DJ Khaled playing Mavis Beacon.” Stream the track below:

Tory Lanez – “August 19th”

Tory Lanez, who turned down a spot on this year’s XXL Freshman cover, does his best Drake impression on this Fargo Friday single. Peak Drizzy: “Shoutout all my ex’s y’all just made me better / I had a couple of your friends rock my favorite sweaters.” The Toronto spitter’s album, I Told You, drops the same day as the track’s title.

STWO – “Out At Night” Feat. A. CHAL

French producer STWO has worked with everyone from Drake to A$AP Rocky. As precursor to D.T.S.N.T. (pronounced “Distant”), he released “Out At Night,” which features Peruvian newcomer and rising fan favorite A. CHAL.

Kodak Black – “Slayed” Feat. Boosie

After gracing this year’s XXL Freshman cover and being acknowledged by The FADER as an important voice in hip-hop, Kodak Black isn’t here to waste time.“Hell yeah they call me Kodak but I ain’t come to take no picture,” Black raps on “Slayed,” featuring Boosie Badazz. “So icy, make it blizzard, and I’m leaning sippin sizzurp.” Listen below:

THEY. – “Deep End”

THEY.‘s latest single finds the duo serving more turnt-up magic. “We’ve always been huge death row fans, so when we got a chance to work in Tupac’s old room, it was only right that we channeled that energy into one of our best songs to date,” they told VIBE. “It’s some trap R. Kelly shit.” Hyena is slated for a fall 2016 release.

PHOTO CREDIT: Brandon Douglas

SEE MORE ON TUD:

5 Songs To Put Into Rotation This Week (7/12)

5 Tracks To Put Into Rotation This Week: 2016 ESSENCE Festival Edition

5 Songs To Put Into Rotation This Week (6/28)

5 Songs To Put Into Rotation This Week (6/20)

5 Songs To Put Into Rotation This Week was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Stephanie Long Posted July 27, 2016

Also On 105.3 RnB: