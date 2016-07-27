TV Psychic ‘Miss Cleo’ Dead At 53

We are sad to report Miss Cleo has passed away.

Born Youree Harris, the 53-year-old TV psychic was originally diagnosed with colon cancer before it spread to her liver and lungs. According to reports, she was hospitalized following the diagnosis and discharged to a hospice center just last week.

Unfortunately, Miss Cleo was not able to hold on much longer, as she died this morning in Palm Beach County, Florida, surrounded by family and friends. Her rep said that she was a “pillar of strength” throughout her battle with cancer, and we wouldn’t expect any less from the funny, but tough, spokeswoman.

Miss Cleo was an L.A. native (despite her fabricated Jamaican accent) and proud member of the LGBTQ community. She never had any kids, but a host of fans and loved ones survive her.

SOURCE: TMZ | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

