CLOSE
National
Home

Keshia Knight Pulliam’s Husband Files For Divorce Days After Pregnancy Announcement!!!

0 reads
Leave a comment
Big Hart Sports And Fitness Academy Grand Opening

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Just days after announcing her pregnancy, Keshia Knight Pulliam has found herself facing a divorce from her husband of six months, ex-NFl baller Ed Hartwell.

The couple has been married for six months but something is definitely wrong with this relationship because Hartwell filed for divorce in Georgia’s Fulton County Superior Court this week and demanded that Pulliam undergo a paternity test!!!

See story here

Happy Birthday Bill Cosby: 15 Of The Best Moments From ‘The Cosby Show’

15 photos Launch gallery

Happy Birthday Bill Cosby: 15 Of The Best Moments From ‘The Cosby Show’

Continue reading Happy Birthday Bill Cosby: 15 Of The Best Moments From ‘The Cosby Show’

Happy Birthday Bill Cosby: 15 Of The Best Moments From ‘The Cosby Show’

Keshia Knight Pulliam’s Husband Files For Divorce Days After Pregnancy Announcement!!! was originally published on kissrichmond.com

Keshia Knight Pulliam's Husband Files For Divorce Days After Pregnancy Announcement!!!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Not A Good Thing: The New ‘Lion King’…
 1 day ago
07.03.19
Press Play: Kevin Hart & The Rock Make…
 3 days ago
07.01.19
Marsai Martin Is The Face Of The People…
 6 days ago
06.28.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close