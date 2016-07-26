0 reads Leave a comment
Just days after announcing her pregnancy, Keshia Knight Pulliam has found herself facing a divorce from her husband of six months, ex-NFl baller Ed Hartwell.
The couple has been married for six months but something is definitely wrong with this relationship because Hartwell filed for divorce in Georgia’s Fulton County Superior Court this week and demanded that Pulliam undergo a paternity test!!!
See story here
Happy Birthday Bill Cosby: 15 Of The Best Moments From ‘The Cosby Show’
15 photos Launch gallery
Happy Birthday Bill Cosby: 15 Of The Best Moments From ‘The Cosby Show’
1. Peter From Across The StreetSource: 1 of 15
2. Denise Gets A CarSource: 2 of 15
3. Theo Huxtable Lost His WomanSource: 3 of 15
4. Night & DaySource: 4 of 15
5. Who Broke The Clock?Source: 5 of 15
6. Claire Huxtable’s Feminist RantSource: 6 of 15
7. A Touch Of WonderSource: 7 of 15
8. Theo Gets An EarringSource: 8 of 15
Keshia Knight Pulliam’s Husband Files For Divorce Days After Pregnancy Announcement!!! was originally published on kissrichmond.com
comments – add yours