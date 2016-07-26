Video Surfaces Of NFL Player Aldon Smith Allegedly Smoking Weed On Periscope

UPDATE: Monday July 25 2:00 P.M.

Smith took to Twitter to deny that it was him in the Periscope video:

Good try, not me — Aldon Smith (@AldonSmith) July 25, 2016

But the NFL still plans to investigate the matter further:

As expected, source says #NFL looking into possibility Aldon Smith engaged in behavior that violates protocols for suspended player — Ed Werder (@Edwerderespn) July 25, 2016

It seems like the NFL and its players are constantly embroiled in some sort of scandal.

And with Deflategate behind us, now a video of Aldon Smith allegedly smoking weed on Periscope has surfaced. Aldon, who plays for the Oakland Raiders, is currently serving a one-year suspension because he got a DUI in August 2015. Aldon was also suspended during the 2014-15 season.

This time is probably the most damning as he’s clearly shown in the video, titled “Fire up Session,” that was posted on the livestream app Periscope. CSN Bay Area has transcribed it in full:

Female: [Expletive], I’m not [expletive] with you.

Male: I don’t give a [expletive]. Ain’t nobody [expletive] with us. We’ve got zero followers. Where is the ashtray at? [To audience] This is what you call a fire up session.

Female: [Expletive], you shouldn’t even be posting that.

Male: (coughing) [Expletive], do you see my face?

Female: No, but what if…

Male: They don’t have my name. This is just a fire up session.

Female: So, if you just put it on there … it’s just doing it? It’s live? That’s hella stupid.

Male: Shut up. You hella stupid. You trying to smoke, fam? Is this the ashtray?

Female: Yeah. You ain’t using it no more, right?

Male: I’m using it.

Female: Oh, that’s a [expletive] (inaudible)? Oh, a (inaudible)?

Male: You’re stupid. You’re tripping. [Expletive], they don’t know it’s me. It’s not like I put “Aldon Smith”…”

Watch the minute-long video up top. At this time the NFL has yet to comment on the situation.

SOURCE: CSN Bay Area | VIDEO CREDIT: YouTube | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

