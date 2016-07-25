Michael Jordan Breaks Silence On Police Brutality With Heartfelt Statement

One of the biggest stars in the world is speaking out about the recent racially driven shootings taking place in America.

Michael Jordan has never been one to address certain issues, but the NBA legend released a statement on Monday, condemning recent violence across the United States, the shootings of African-Americans, and the targeting of police officers.

He stated:

“As a proud American, a father who lost his own dad in a senseless act of violence, and a black man, I have been deeply troubled by the deaths of African-Americans at the hands of law enforcement and angered by the cowardly and hateful targeting and killing of police officers. I grieve with the families who have lost loved ones, as I know their pain all too well.”

He continued:

“I was raised by parents who taught me to love and respect people regardless of their race or background, so I am saddened and frustrated by the divisive rhetoric and racial tensions that seem to be getting worse as of late. I know this country is better than that, and I can no longer stay silent. We need to find solutions that ensure people of color receive fair and equal treatment AND that police officers – who put their lives on the line every day to protect us all – are respected and supported.”

Jordan even donated $1 million to different organizations in an effort to help support a solution:

“To support that effort, I am making contributions of $1 million each to two organizations, the International Association of Chiefs of Police’s newly established Institute for Community-Police Relations and the NAACP Legal Defense Fund. The Institute for Community-Police Relations’ policy and oversight work is focused on building trust and promoting best practices in community policing. My donation to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, the nation’s oldest civil rights law organization, will support its ongoing work in support of reforms that will build trust and respect between communities and law enforcement.”

He concluded:

“We are privileged to live in the world’s greatest country – a country that has provided my family and me the greatest of opportunities. The problems we face didn’t happen overnight and they won’t be solved tomorrow, but if we all work together, we can foster greater understanding, positive change and create a more peaceful world for ourselves, our children, our families and our communities.”

Jordan’s donation comes just weeks after current NBA superstars LeBron James, Chris Paul, Carmelo Anthony, and Dwyane Wade opened the recent ESPY Awards, urging their colleagues to stand up and make a difference.

Hopefully, now the Jordan crying meme will be used for tears of joy.

SOURCE: The Undefeated | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

Michael Jordan Breaks Silence On Police Brutality With Heartfelt Statement was originally published on theurbandaily.com