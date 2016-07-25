Michael Jordan Speaks On Current Issues Of Violence Against African Americans & Law Enforcement & Donates $1 Million Dollars To Organizations He Feels Can Facilitate Change

I have to take my hat off to the man many consider as the “greatest NBA player of all time’. Michael Jordan, a man who in the past who has been the target of some criticism for not speaking up on political & social issues, has issued a statement to the African American sports blog “The Undefeated” about his feelings on the current state of violence against African-Americans & law enforcement. “As a proud American, a father who lost his own dad in a senseless act of violence, and a black man, I have been deeply troubled by the deaths of African-Americans at the hands of law enforcement and angered by the cowardly and hateful targeting and killing of police officers,” Jordan wrote . “I grieve with the families who have lost loved ones, as I know their pain all too well.” He is also donating $1 million dollars each to two organizations he feels can help to facilitate change. The Institute For Community-Police relations & the NAACP Legal Defense Fund. Talk about putting your money where your mouth is?! Way to go Michael…..we appreciate you!

