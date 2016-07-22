Voter Enthusiasm Gap in Charlotte?

Is there a dearth of excitement and organization for the 2016 Presidential election in Charlotte? With voter ID being fully enforced in what pundits consider the most consequential election of our times, conversations around voter ID is seemingly muted. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland talks with campaign strategist and consultant Colette Forrest about local voter education and registration efforts in the Queen City. Ron also talks with Fonda Bryant, Social Coordinator for the National Alliance on Mental Health (NAMI) about the upcoming ‘Mind, Body and Soul Fitness’ event in recognition of Mental Health Awareness Month.

