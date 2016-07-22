CLOSE
Charlotte
Home

Voter Enthusiasm Gap in Charlotte?

0 reads
Leave a comment
Colette Forrest

Source: Colette Forrest / Colette Forrest

Fonda Bryant

Source: Courtney of Fonda Bryant / Courtesy of Fonda Bryant

Is there a dearth of excitement and organization for the 2016 Presidential election in Charlotte? With voter ID being fully enforced in what pundits  consider the most consequential election of our times, conversations around voter ID is seemingly muted.  ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland talks with campaign strategist and consultant Colette Forrest about local voter education and registration efforts in the Queen City. Ron also talks with Fonda Bryant, Social Coordinator for the National Alliance on Mental Health (NAMI) about the upcoming ‘Mind, Body and Soul Fitness’ event in recognition of Mental Health Awareness Month.

 

[theplatform account=”BCY3OC” media=”jqZGliVXR0Oh” player=”WNXNlnjPpWz5″]

Voter Enthusiasm Gap in Charlotte? was originally published on praisecharlotte.com

Also On 105.3 RnB:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Not A Good Thing: The New ‘Lion King’…
 1 day ago
07.03.19
Press Play: Kevin Hart & The Rock Make…
 3 days ago
07.01.19
Marsai Martin Is The Face Of The People…
 6 days ago
06.28.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close