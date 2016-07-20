CLOSE
Election 2016 :: What You Need To Know

U.S. Election Voting

This year marks one of the most influential elections in our nation’s history. On the national stage it looks as if Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump will be fighting it out for the nation’s top office. While this is a very important election, it’s also important that we are voting in the local and state elections. While many think it may be hard – but not impossible – for Donald Trump to win the White House, Republicans can still come out on top if they win local and state elections. No matter what side of the aisle you are on, it’s important for your voice to be heard. Here’s what you need to know to ensure that your voice is heard in the 2016 presidential, state and local races.

 

Photos
