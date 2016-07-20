Election 2016 :: What You Need To Know

This year marks one of the most influential elections in our nation’s history. On the national stage it looks as if Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump will be fighting it out for the nation’s top office. While this is a very important election, it’s also important that we are voting in the local and state elections. While many think it may be hard – but not impossible – for Donald Trump to win the White House, Republicans can still come out on top if they win local and state elections. No matter what side of the aisle you are on, it’s important for your voice to be heard. Here’s what you need to know to ensure that your voice is heard in the 2016 presidential, state and local races.
- Voter Registration Deadline :: The last day to register to vote in Virginia is Monday, October 17.
- Still need to register? Download the proper registration forms and get details on how to return your voter registration document.
- Unsure of you if you are registered? Check your voter registration status.
- Virginia law requires all voters to provide an acceptable form of photo identification (photo ID) when voting in person at their polling place. There are many different types of photo IDs that voters can use when they vote. All of the acceptable forms of photo ID can be used up to a year after ID has expired. Find out which IDs are accepted for voting.
- Learn more about absentee voting.
- Find your Election Day polling place. Polls will be open 6:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. on Election Day.
- Learn more about the candidates.
