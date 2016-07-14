ESPY Awards 2016: The Night’s Big Winners

The 2016 ESPYS are over, but the show was full of heart-wrenching and hilarious moments. In between the stories of tragedy and triumph were the awards given to the sports elite. Some of the night’s biggest winners were LeBron James, who won the Best Male Athlete Award, and Steph Curry, who won the Best Record-Breaking Performance for the 402 regular season three-pointers, which shattered the single-season record Steph had set for himself the previous season. The Golden State Warriors star also had the most winningest season in NBA history.

Check out the full list of all the night’s winners below:

Best Record-Breaking Performance: Stephen Curry

Best Breakthrough Athlete: Jake Arrieta Best Play: Aaron Rodgers to Richard Rodgers Best Team: Cleveland Cavaliers Best Female Athlete: Breanna Stewart Best Male Athlete: LeBron James Best Championship Performance: LeBron James Best Game: NBA Finals Game 7 Best NBA Player: LeBron James Best MLB Player: Bryce Harper Best Female Action Sports Athlete: Jamie Anderson Best Male Action Sports Athlete: Ryan Dungey Best Jockey: Mario Gutierrez Best Bowler: Jason Belmonte Best Female College Athlete: Breanna Stewart Best Female Athlete with a Disability: Tatyana McFadden Best Male Athlete with a Disability: Richard Browne Best Upset: Holly Holm over Ronda Rousey Best Coach: Tyronn Lue Best International Athlete: Cristiano Ronaldo Best Fighter: Conor McGregor Best NFL Player: Cam Newton Best NHL Player: Sidney Crosby Best WNBA Player: Maya Moore Best Male College Athlete: Buddy Hield Best Driver: Kyle Busch Best Male Golfer: Jordan Spieth Best Female Golfer: Lydia Ko Best Male Tennis Player: Novak Djokovic Best Female Tennis Player: Serena Williams Best MLS Player: Sebastian Giovinco SPECIAL AWARDS Jimmy V Award for Perseverance: Craig Sager Arthur Ashe Award for Courage: Zaevion Dobson Pat Tillman Award for Service: Sergeant Elizabeth Marks Best Moment: Cleveland wins first title in 52 years Best Comeback Athlete: Eric Berry Icon Award: Kobe Bryant, Peyton Manning, and Abby Wambach SOURCE: ESPN | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty SEE MORE: Shaq Travels To Cuba As America’s Sports Diplomat ESPYS’ Highest Honor Goes To Teen Who Died Shielding Friends From Gunfire Craig Sager to Receive Jimmy V Award For Perseverance At 2016 ESPYs

ESPY Awards 2016: The Night’s Big Winners was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Bruce Goodwin II Posted July 14, 2016

Also On 105.3 RnB: