Bill Cosby is parting ways with his Los Angeles-based attorney, Christopher Tayback, Andrew Wyatt and moving forward with Angela Agrusa, of Liner LLP, who will take over representing Cosby in civil.

78 yr-old Bill Cosby is facing trial over an alleged sexual assault on Andrea Constand in 2004 where she said he drugged and raped her.

See story here

Bill Cosby Fires His Legal Team!!! was originally published on kissrichmond.com

King Tutt Posted July 12, 2016

Also On 105.3 RnB: