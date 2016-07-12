8 reads Leave a comment
VH1 Hip Hop Honors is back at it again while lifting up the women of hip hop who pioneered and took it to a “whole notha level” with the likes of Queen Latifah, Salt-n-Pepa, Missy Elliott and Lil’ Kim.
Below is the tribute to Bad Boy Records’ Queen Bit%h herself, Lil’ Kim, with Dej Loaf, Lil’ Mama and Teyana Taylor who absolutely ripped the stage apart!!!
See tribute performances here
VH1 Hip Hop Honors Lil’ Kim Tribute!!! (Video) was originally published on kissrichmond.com
