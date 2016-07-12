CLOSE
National
Home

VH1 Hip Hop Honors Lil’ Kim Tribute!!! (Video)

8 reads
Leave a comment
VH1 Hip Hop Honors: All Hail The Queens - Show

Source: Theo Wargo / Getty

VH1 Hip Hop Honors is back at it again while lifting up the women of hip hop who pioneered and took it to a “whole notha level” with the likes of Queen Latifah, Salt-n-Pepa, Missy Elliott and Lil’ Kim.

Below is the tribute to Bad Boy Records’ Queen Bit%h herself, Lil’ Kim, with Dej Loaf, Lil’ Mama and Teyana Taylor who absolutely ripped the stage apart!!!

See tribute performances here

Hip Hop Firsts: 10 Rappers That Made History

9 photos Launch gallery

Hip Hop Firsts: 10 Rappers That Made History

Continue reading Hip Hop Firsts: 10 Rappers That Made History

Hip Hop Firsts: 10 Rappers That Made History

VH1 Hip Hop Honors Lil’ Kim Tribute!!! (Video) was originally published on kissrichmond.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Not A Good Thing: The New ‘Lion King’…
 1 day ago
07.03.19
Press Play: Kevin Hart & The Rock Make…
 3 days ago
07.01.19
Marsai Martin Is The Face Of The People…
 6 days ago
06.28.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close