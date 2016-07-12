ThankYouTD: San Antonio Spurs Legend Tim Duncan Announces Retirement

Tim Duncan has decided to retire.

After playing 19 years in the NBA and winning five rings, he’s decided to hang up his jersey. The 40-year-old announced the news in a press release through the San Antonio Spurs.

In typical Duncan fashion, the reveal wasn’t flashy in any way, but got the job done. The press release doesn’t even feature one quote from the all-star.

But it did list a few of his major achievements, which includes the most playing time in the playoffs in NBA History.

“The Wake Forest graduate is the Spurs all-time NBA leader in total points (26,496), rebounds (15,091), blocked shots (3,020), minutes (47,368) and games played (1,392), as well as third in assists (4,225). In NBA history, Duncan is fifth all-time in double-doubles (841) and blocks, sixth in rebounding and 14th in scoring.

As the only player in NBA history to play over 9,000 career minutes in the playoffs, Duncan ranks first all-time in postseason double-doubles (164) and blocks (568), third in rebounds (2,859) and sixth in points (5,172). For his career, Duncan appeared in 251 postseason contests (second all-time) and averaged 20.6 points, 11.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 37.3 minutes while shooting .501 (1,975-3,939) from the field,” the press release reads.

The organization even released a short tribute video on Twitter and launched the hashtag #ThankYouTD.

Congrats on an amazing career, Dunc.

SOURCE: Twitter | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

