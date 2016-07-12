Marshawn Lynch Goes Beast Mode And Bodies A Kid At His Football Camp

Marshawn Lynch‘s still got it.

Lynch hasn’t touched the turf since he last played for the Seattle Seahawks in January, but he recently took the field at a football camp to show that he’s still in shape.

The former Seahawks’ Fam 1st Family Foundation celebrated its 10th annual football camp this weekend for middle and high school students in Oakland, California.

The 30-year-old jumped in to show the youngins how it’s done. During footwork and tackling drills, Lynch took a kid who has the size and strength to be a defensive guard. At first it looked like the campgoer would demolish the former running back. But the nine-year NFL vet showed he still has the power and easily took the kid to the ground.

You can hear the kid’s friends yelling, “Run him over,” but he just can’t get past Lynch. Remember, there’s a reason they call him “Beast Mode.”

Lynch seems to be enjoying retirement, as he’s opened his own store in California, hosts the football camp, and has even found time to showcase his love for cars in hilarious YouTube videos.

