Bishop T.D. Jakes delivered a powerful prayer in Dallas, one day after the brutal ambush of 12 police which left 5 dead.

Religious leaders from all faiths joined together on Friday at Thanks-Giving Square to pray for healing over the city and the world.

Bishop T.D. Jakes’ Powerful Prayer In Dallas (Video) was originally published on kissrichmond.com

King Tutt Posted July 11, 2016

