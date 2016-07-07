CLOSE
Coming Home: Dwyane Wade Signs Two-Year Deal With Chicago Bulls

Toronto Raptors v Miami Heat - Game Six

Crushing the rumors of possibly joining the Cleveland Cavaliers with LeBron James, Dwyane Wade has decided to return home.

Wade has been a member of the Miami Heat since being drafted in 2003, but he will reportedly sign a 2-year contract with the Chicago Bulls that will pay him about $47 million. Wade has previously told friends if he ever left Miami, where he has played 13 seasons and won three titles, it would be to play for his hometown Bulls, sources told ESPN.

The news recently broke on twitter and the Bulls immediately began to trade for cap space:

Hours later the news was official:

Wade then released a letter to the AP describing how tough it was to leave Miami and go back to the Windy City.

This was not an easy decision, but I feel I have made the right choice… Watching the Bulls growing up inspired me at an early age to pursue my dream of becoming a basketball player. My most treasured memories were watching my dad play basketball on the courts of Fermi Elementary School and developing my game at the Blue Island Recreation Center. I have never forgotten where I came from and I am thankful to have an opportunity to play for the team that first fueled my love of the game.”

President Obama definitely has to become a minority owner now.

SOURCE: AP | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

Coming Home: Dwyane Wade Signs Two-Year Deal With Chicago Bulls was originally published on theurbandaily.com

comments – add yours
