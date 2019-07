It’s Wednesday, the “Afterwork Networking Social” is going down at Claiborne’s, & Olympia D is in the place! You they’ve got the famous ‘soul food buffet’, they’ve got LIVE music from the band “Perfect Fit”, good people & great times! Go check it out! Claiborne’s is located at 2342 Beatties Ford Road!

Also On 105.3 RnB: