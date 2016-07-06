Former Olympic sprinter Oscar Pistorius has been sentenced to six years in prison for the 2013 murder of his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp.

The sentencing occurred Wednesday morning (July 6) in a South African courtroom. Pistorius, now known as “Blade Runner,” had previously been facing 15 years in prison, but Judge Thokozile Masipa knocked his bid down to six years, citing “substantial and compelling circumstances” surrounding the murder.

As the verdict was read, the 29-year-old appeared very stoic and emotionless.

#OscarPistorius has been sentenced to six years in prison for the murder of Reeva Steenkamp https://t.co/LhWiiec6m2 — Sky News (@SkyNews) July 6, 2016

The murder took place on Valentine’s Day in 2013 when he says he mistook the model for an intruder and shot her four times through a locked bathroom door.

Pistorius has already served one year in jail over his previously prescribed 15-year sentence. He will immediately be transferred to a prison in South Africa and will be eligible for parole in three years.

SOURCE: BBC | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

SEE MORE:

Bill Cosby Confesses To Drug-Fueled Sex With Teens In Explosive New Deposition; Judge Rules He Will Stand Trial

New Evidence In Murder Of Michael Jordan’s Father Could Reopen Trial

Actress Jokisha Brown Murdered In Atlanta Just Hours Before Her Birthday

‘Blade Runner’ Oscar Pistorius Sentenced To Six Years In Prison For Girlfriend’s Murder was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Bruce Goodwin II Posted July 6, 2016

Also On 105.3 RnB: