With Kevin Durant joining the Golden State Warriors, the rest of the league is rushing to create their own super team.

That brings us to the theory that Dwyane Wade may be joining his old teammate LeBron James in Cleveland.

The rumors began when news broke that Wade and James were on a private jet from Fort Lauderdale to Cleveland alongside Cavs owner Dan Gilbert.

Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert is currently en route to south Florida. — Joe Lull (@LullOnSports) July 6, 2014

The flight was later confirmed by the Luxury Jets Group.

While the Cavs are unlikely to have the cap space for Wade, which is around $20 million a year, things got even more intense when the Cavaliers followed Dwyane Wade and his wife, actress Gabrielle Union, on Twitter and Instagram.

Let’s not forget that Wade, James, Carmelo Anthony, and Chris Paul have all said they’d take pay cuts to play together. Could this be the beginning of the four All-Stars joining one squad or are we being trolled?

SOURCE: Complex, Twitter | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

RELATED STORIES:

BlackPlanet Confirms Kevin Durant’s Hilarious Old Profile Page Is Real

How Kevin Durant Was Convinced To Join The Golden State Warriors

Is Dwyane Wade Joining The Cleveland Cavaliers? was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Bruce Goodwin II Posted July 6, 2016

Also On 105.3 RnB: