Shouts To Hillary & Barack Who Came Through The Queen City Today!

The President Of The United States Barack Obama & the presumptive Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton came through the Queen City this afternoon & shut it down…..literally! The traffic was horrendous on my way in as they had everything blocked off from the airport. This is their first stop on the campaign trail together with Obama endorsing Clinton, & looking at the reactions from the folks in the Charlotte Convention Center it was a huge success! With the email scandal finally behind her, stops like these should really help her campaign for sure!

