BlackPlanet Confirms Kevin Durant’s Old Profile Page Is Real … & Hilarious

Kevin Durant told you he was a warrior way back in 2004. Back then, Kevin, who was known as “ima_warrior” on his Black Planet profile, was simply looking for “A YOUNGIN TO CHILL WIT.”

Today, as Durant adjusts to joining the Golden State Warriors, the Internet is having a field day after resurfacing some of the former Oklahoma City Thunder player’s old tweets, along with his insightful and highly comical BlackPlanet page. Thank you, Internet.

His old tweets reveal that the 27-year-old preferred Twitter to hitting up a nightclub, and he also commented on 2009’s free agency happenings.

Twitter is better than goin to da club… — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) May 9, 2010

Man I hate when I go 2 sleep and wake up to no messages…some1 aim me….kevinballa33 — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) May 23, 2009

This free agency stuff is gettin outta hand…it's like a episode on HBO — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) July 3, 2010

While those tweets are pretty funny, nothing is better than KD’s BlackPlanet page.

His profile, which dates back to 2004, even reveals his AIM screen name, which was Kevinballa33.

Before you laugh too hard, just remember how terribly corny your BlackPlanet or Myspace page was ten years ago.

BlackPlanet has confirmed the profile is real and that Kevin last logged in back in 2006.

