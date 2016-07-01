Run-DMC’s Darryl McDaniels Says Sarah McLachlan’s ‘Angel’ Stopped Him From Committing Suicide

At the height of the Run-D.M.C. era, the rap group was on top of the world and making moves that would influence hip-hop for generations to come. But when Darryl “DMC” McDaniels needed music the most, it was singer-songwriter Sarah McLachlan that helped him.

In his new memoir, Ten Ways Not to Commit Suicide, McDaniels explains a period in his life when he was battling depression and McLachlan’s song “Angel” helped stop his suicidal thoughts.

“I was probably at my suicidal worst in 1997 during a two-week-long tour in Japan. The only song I listened to then was a soft-pop ballad by Sarah McLachlan called ‘Angel,’ I cannot overemphasize how important that song was to me in the midst of my depression. ‘Angel’ kept me serene even when every fiber of my person was screaming for me to lose it [and] made me believe that I could soldier through,” McDaniels writes in an excerpt published by People.

Despite being sober at the time, McDaniels was at a crossroads in his life.

“Whatever my hesitations about suicide, I sometimes think I would have done the deed easily if it weren’t for that record. I thought long and hard about killing myself every day in Japan. I tricked myself into thinking that my family might be better off without me. I considered jumping out of a window. I thought about going to a hardware store to buy poison to ingest. I thought about putting a gun to my temple. Whenever I’d listen to ‘Angel,’ though, I always managed to make my way back from the brink,” the excerpt continued.

The Queens MC told McLachlan about her life-saving song during last year’s pre-Grammys party. The two artists would later go on to record two tracks together.

Listen to McLachlan’s “Angel” below.

SOURCE: People

Bruce Goodwin II Posted July 1, 2016

