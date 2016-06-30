Meet Andrew Luck, the $140 million man.

Luck has been a quarterback for the Indianapolis Colts for the past three seasons, and owner Jim Irsay took to Twitter to announce that the 26-year-old will be in the team’s pocket until at least 2021.

Andrew has signed through 2021 — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) June 29, 2016

$140 Million over 6 Years… Biggest Contract in NFL History… Congrats to #12!!! — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) June 29, 2016

This new contract makes Luck the highest-paid player in the NFL. He’ll be raking in around $22.1 million a year.

The news came as a surprise for many since the QB was injury-plagued in 2015 partially due to a lacerated kidney. The craziest part is Luck is only 26, and by the time his contract is up he’ll be just 32, making it possible for him to make a ton more money after resigning.

“I’m thrilled and excited to continue with this great organization. I am thankful to the Irsay family and Mr. Irsay for providing me with this great opportunity and the trust that they’ve shown in me. I can’t wait for this season to start,” Luck said in a statement.

Judging by Irsay’s announcement, he’s pretty stoked that Luck will be around for the long haul:

“This is an exciting day for the organization and Colts fans around the globe. Andrew is the consummate professional, possesses extraordinary talent and is our leader on and off the field. When you consider what this team has accomplished in four seasons with Andrew under center, you cannot help but be thrilled about the future,” the 57-year-old owner said.

With all that money on the line, Luck wasted no time signing his name on the dotted line.

Let’s hope Luck can follow in the footsteps of Peyton Manning and bring a Super Bowl ring to the state of Indiana.

SOURCE: ESPN | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty, Twitter

Indianapolis Colts Make Andrew Luck Highest Paid Player In The NFL was originally published on theurbandaily.com