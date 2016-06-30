Kyrie Irving Remembers Challenging Kobe Bryant To A Game Of 1-On-1 For $50K

What a difference four years have made for Kyrie Irving and Kobe Bryant.

During Team USA’s race for gold during the 2012 Summer Olympics, Kyrie was just a bright-eyed youngin’ trying to make his way in the league. In an effort to prove himself, he challenged Kobe to a game of one-on-one. To make the deal even sweeter, Kyrie, then 20, wanted to play for $50,000.

Here’s the hilarious video of Kyrie and Kobe trash-talking and challenging each other.

While the game never went down because Kobe, now 37, had a season-ending injury that year, Kyrie still fondly remembers the challenge.

In fact, Kyrie still wants to play Kobe!

While practicing for the 2016 Summer Olympics, Kyrie told NBA TV, “It’s just unbelievable to even realize how far we’ve all come in that short of time. Being a young kid in 2012, challenging one of the best players to ever play the game, thinking about his mentorship of me now and me being able to grow as a basketball player and a man, there’s nothing like it. I still want the 1-on-1 game, and I know that if I texted him right now and I said, ‘Come to Vegas,’ and we had this same bet on the line, I don’t know what he would say but I know he would have some words for me.”

Although it would make for an interesting game, we doubt Kobe will come out of retirement.

